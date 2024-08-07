TerraClassicUSD Price Down 20.7% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $81.10 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00036175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,081,624 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,973,751 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.