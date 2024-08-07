TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.62. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TGTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

