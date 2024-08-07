TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. 2,505,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 2.23. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

