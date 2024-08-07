The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.80 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allstate in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $14.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.68. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.06.

Allstate Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $169.79 on Monday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $180.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 63.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $986,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Morton Community Bank raised its position in Allstate by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 20,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.2% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.