The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Announces Earnings Results

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 405,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,217. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Insider Activity

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

