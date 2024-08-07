The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. 326,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.