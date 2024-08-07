The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 900 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $36,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,949,477 shares in the company, valued at $78,622,407.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Buckle Stock Up 0.4 %

Buckle stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,148. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 527.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

