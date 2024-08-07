The Carlyle Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

The Carlyle Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.22. 5,102,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,985. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73.

Insider Activity

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,724,346 shares in the company, valued at $367,294,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,065,207 shares of company stock worth $74,807,347 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Get Our Latest Report on CG

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.