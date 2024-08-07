The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 405,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,884. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $50.92.
Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group
In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,065,207 shares of company stock worth $74,807,347. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.
