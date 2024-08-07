The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 405,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,884. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,065,207 shares of company stock worth $74,807,347. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.