The Dixie Group (DXYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

DXYN stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Dixie Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

