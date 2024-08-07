The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

Lion Electric Stock Up 3.3 %

LEV opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $134.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.14. Lion Electric has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.35.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lion Electric by 14.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

