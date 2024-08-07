The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

PG traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,307,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,907. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,895,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

