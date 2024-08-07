The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Boosted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Invesco LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.18.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.88. 2,061,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $124.06 and a 12 month high of $229.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

