The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.36. 1,334,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.24. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

