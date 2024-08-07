The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $26,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,411. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.61 and its 200 day moving average is $215.28.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

