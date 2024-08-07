Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 3,710,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $380.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insider Activity

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.