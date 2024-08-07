Thomas J. Shaw Acquires 16,030 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 16,030 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $17,953.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,571,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

