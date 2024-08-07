Thomasville National Bank Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after acquiring an additional 408,230 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $186.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,799,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,540. The stock has a market cap of $171.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

