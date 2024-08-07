Thomasville National Bank Invests $250,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 49.3% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Equity Residential by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Equity Residential by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equity Residential by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.04. 2,046,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

