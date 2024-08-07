Thomasville National Bank Makes New Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,467 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,060 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,176,000 after purchasing an additional 841,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463,449 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 1,450,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,081. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider G Sander Mark 103,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider G Sander Mark 103,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

