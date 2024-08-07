Thomasville National Bank Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 221,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,553. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.