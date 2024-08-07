Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 49,485 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,674.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after buying an additional 199,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.76. 142,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $100.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

