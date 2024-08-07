Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Earnings Results

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS remained flat at $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W lowered Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.40 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

