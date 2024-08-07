ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. 2,416,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 149,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $306,120.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,438 shares in the company, valued at $492,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $46,314.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,519 shares of company stock worth $1,312,257 in the last 90 days. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

