Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0178 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $178.45 million and $5.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009857 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,896.44 or 1.01353064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01875657 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $6,163,587.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.