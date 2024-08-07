Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Thryv in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.78 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $16.60 on Monday. Thryv has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $594.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,566,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

