Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of CSX by 29.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,442 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 18.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,807,189. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

