Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,214 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GJUL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GJUL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,204. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

