Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires Shares of 525 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,715,000 after buying an additional 487,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,102,000 after buying an additional 1,059,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 78,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.21. 969,303 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

