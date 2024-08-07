Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys Shares of 669 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 147,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.85.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.