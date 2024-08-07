Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $52,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTE traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $74.97.
Several research firms recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
