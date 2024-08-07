Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Invests $52,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

