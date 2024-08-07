Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

BK traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 456,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.