Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $149.43. 204,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,496. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

