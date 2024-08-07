Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,329 Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,996,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,085,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after buying an additional 209,942 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,495,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. 285,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,518. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

