Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,384 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 101,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $54,498,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $1,257,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.3 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 40,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,837. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

