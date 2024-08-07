Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 7,773 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 181,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.