Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes $57,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $96.70. 12,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $102.17.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

