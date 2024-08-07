Toast (NYSE:TOST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Toast Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE TOST traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,832,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,435. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at $693,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,482 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOST. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

