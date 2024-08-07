Toast (NYSE:TOST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of Toast stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,832,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,435. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,352 shares of company stock worth $9,381,482. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

