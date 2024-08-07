Todd Krasnow Sells 17,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $70,980.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $79,580.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $81,840.00.

NASDAQ SYM traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,132. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.86. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54.

Symbotic last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

