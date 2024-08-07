TokenFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $47.10 Million (TOKEN)

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, TokenFi has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One TokenFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenFi has a market cap of $47.10 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TokenFi Profile

TokenFi’s launch date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.04993169 USD and is up 9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $9,175,032.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.