Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.48 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.70 or 0.00009983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $19.48 billion and $315.67 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,988.79 or 0.99720703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,131,071 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,116,083.470665 with 2,518,245,499.8051333 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.79306456 USD and is up 5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 491 active market(s) with $361,740,470.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

