TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Plans GBX 4.80 Dividend

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TP ICAP Group stock opened at GBX 221.22 ($2.83) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.32. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.50 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,466.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.27) to GBX 326 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

