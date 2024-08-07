Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $322.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.40. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

