TransAct Technologies (TACT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. On average, analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TACT stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.72. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TACT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

