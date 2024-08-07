Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. 186,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.82. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $229.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,723,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

