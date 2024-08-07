Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Plans GBX 5.50 Dividend

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 898 ($11.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 855.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 788.85. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 976 ($12.47). The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4,869.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

TPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 910 ($11.63) in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 940 ($12.01).

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

