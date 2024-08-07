TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.24. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

