TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.45

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 29862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

TriMas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.63 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after purchasing an additional 422,717 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in TriMas by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

