TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $96.70 and last traded at $96.77, with a volume of 16618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.47.

Specifically, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samantha Wellington 7,064 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $39,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

TriNet Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.19.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

